BISMARCK, N.D. – A routine work trip turned into a “nightmare” when a hotel guest claims he woke up to thousands of dollars in missing items.

Cole Sharp says while he and his partner were sleeping someone gained access to his room at the Ramada Inn off Highway 94 in Bismarck and stole several articles of clothing as well as cash, credit cards, and the keys to his SUV.

Sharp had to get his vehicle towed from the parking lot Friday afternoon after his stay at the hotel expired. KX News was nearby when the SUV was towed away from the hotel property. He said whoever came into his room was a professional, making sure to not wake him and his partner up. He reported the crime to the police and hotel management once he noticed that something was wrong.

Cole says he knows it could have been worse. He wasn’t harmed, but he’s frustrated and hoping whoever is responsible is caught soon.

KX News reached out to the Bismarck Police Department about the incident. We are currently waiting to hear back.