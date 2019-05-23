House Concert series: SonnieWaters takes the stage

Makewell is starting their second season of House Concerts and It’s kicking off tonight.

They are featuring SonnieWaters. – a 5 sibling family band from Bismarck.

Music is the lifeblood of the Bohlen’s. They got their name from their great-grandmother, Sonnie Waters, who was an opera singer in the 1920s.

“I’ve had people ask me if I wasn’t gonna do music, what would I be doing and it’s hard to answer that question because you don’t know anything else after a while,” said Zoe Bohlen/SonnieWaters.

While other musicians go on tour with other bands or travel to perform solo,

they say there’s nothing like the chemistry of a family playing music together.

“They like to pick on me a lot and they’re quite annoying, but they’re my favorite people to hang out with and do what I love with and every time I get to play music, if they’re not with me, they’re the only thing that I wish was with me it makes it so much better,” said Shoshanna Bohlen/SonnieWaters.

Makewell said they don’t have other House Concerts scheduled yet, but check out their website to stay tuned for more coming soon.

SonnieWaters is playing tonight at 422 Hannifin Street in Bismarck. Doors open at 7:30pm, music at 8:00pm. There is a $10 suggested donation, cash/card/venmo at the concert.

They also just released their first EP.