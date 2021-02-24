House passes bill expanding legislature’s input on emergency declarations

March 13 marks one year since North Dakota has been under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Wednesday, lawmakers voted to give themselves greater say in the governor’s declarations.

House Bill 1495 would, in part, limit a statewide emergency to 30 days, with the possibility of an extension only by a vote of the legislature. According to the bill, if the governor wanted the emergency to exist beyond that, he would have to call a special session of the legislative assembly.

Under an emergency, the bill also allows for the legislature to meet virtually, whereas currently, lawmakers must physically meet in what’s considered the seat of government, in Bismarck.

“This bill is the product of many months of brainstorming by leaders in the house,” Rep. Ben Koppelman said. “Your committee amended the bill to help ensure that the executive branch will maintain the nimbleness needed to react to statewide emergencies while at the same time protecting the rights of our citizens and ensuring the involvement of the legislature for response to long-term statewide disasters or emergencies.”

The bill also removes references to martial law, among a handful of other changes. It passed by a vote of 75 to 19.