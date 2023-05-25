MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Public Works Week and Mandan Public Works is celebrating its staff for all their hard work.

There was an open house this evening until 6 o’clock. It allowed people to come into the public works building and learn about the different jobs it takes to keep the town running smoothly.

Adults and kids were also able to visit with different crew members, and there were loads of fun activities for the kids.



“We are giving them tours and showing them some of the equipment we have. We are also doing a coloring contest, and we are also giving kids street sweeper rides. Kids are fascinated with them but never get up close and personal with them. So, this is their chance to do that,” said Mitch Bitz, Mandan Public Works Director.

This is the second year Mandan has hosted a Public Works open house and officials hope to continue this tradition for years to come.