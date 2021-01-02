How local gyms are faring in the new year

Big Muddy CrossFit owner Chris Padilla says his Bismarck gym typically sees a small boost in membership in January.

“We do see a couple people coming in and giving it a try, but we usually don’t see a huge spike in memberships. We don’t typically run specials and things like that, but we do see usually a small spike in membership,” Padilla said.

As coronavirus concerns continue into the new year, gyms nationwide are implementing changes to make working out safer.

“Mostly through some of the regulations and executive orders that came through. We’ve had to promote more distancing,” Padilla said.

Jan. 1 typically marks a restart for many who resolve to exercise more, but some gym owners in Bismarck say the new year doesn’t always make a huge impact. Proximal 50 Life Center Owner Tana Trotter says getting healthy is less about a calendar date and more about personal readiness.

“We’re more about meeting you when you’re ready, whether that’s a random Tuesday in March, September, whenever, it doesn’t need to be that societal pressure of January first,” Trotter said.

She says there’s also a renewed focus for those who do choose to join — as health has become a paramount priority during the pandemic.

“People are really seeing that they can’t take their health for granted and are maybe taking it a little more seriously as well,” Trotter said.

Padilla says his facility has increased its cleaning standards, and already benefits from having plenty of space to spread out. He encourages people to focus on wellness during difficult times.

“I think it’s extremely important to stay active, because, dare I say CrossFit helps fight disease. Being healthy and working on your overall wellness and fitness, in the long run, we’re going to help fight chronic disease,” Padilla said.

A TD Ameritrade survey earlier last year found that 59 percent of Americans don’t plan to renew their gym memberships once the pandemic ends, saying they’ve found more affordable ways to exercise.

