(KXNET) — With car prices remaining near record levels, and consumers feeling the ongoing crunch of inflation, owning a durable car, truck, or SUV, one capable of 230,000 or more miles, can shield consumers from the rising cost of replacing their vehicle.

Which models offer the greatest potential lifespan? To find out, the latest iSeeCars study analyzed over 2 million cars to see which vehicles offer the greatest potential lifespan for drivers.

As a rule-of-thumb, 200,000 miles is often taken to be the end-of-life for a car, but the study found some models have the potential to reach more than even that high mileage achievement, with some getting close to even 300,000 miles:

Rank Vehicle Potential Lifespan 1 Toyota Sequoia 296,509 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 280,236 3 Chevrolet Suburban 265,732 4 Toyota Tundra 256,022 5 GMC Yukon XL 252,360 6 Toyota Prius 250,601 7 Chevrolet Tahoe 250,338 8 Honda Ridgeline 248,669 9 Toyota Avalon 245,710 10 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 244,994

Key Findings include:

SUVs and trucks account for three-quarters of the top 20 vehicles

Toyotas account for 10 of the top 20 vehicles

Three hybrid vehicles make the list, delivering impressive endurance and fuel cost savings

In addition to the overall greatest potential lifespan list, the comprehensive study also provides: