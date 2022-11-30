(KXNET) — With car prices remaining near record levels, and consumers feeling the ongoing crunch of inflation, owning a durable car, truck, or SUV, one capable of 230,000 or more miles, can shield consumers from the rising cost of replacing their vehicle.
Which models offer the greatest potential lifespan? To find out, the latest iSeeCars study analyzed over 2 million cars to see which vehicles offer the greatest potential lifespan for drivers.
As a rule-of-thumb, 200,000 miles is often taken to be the end-of-life for a car, but the study found some models have the potential to reach more than even that high mileage achievement, with some getting close to even 300,000 miles:
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Potential Lifespan
|1
|Toyota Sequoia
|296,509
|2
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|280,236
|3
|Chevrolet Suburban
|265,732
|4
|Toyota Tundra
|256,022
|5
|GMC Yukon XL
|252,360
|6
|Toyota Prius
|250,601
|7
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|250,338
|8
|Honda Ridgeline
|248,669
|9
|Toyota Avalon
|245,710
|10
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|244,994
Key Findings include:
- SUVs and trucks account for three-quarters of the top 20 vehicles
- Toyotas account for 10 of the top 20 vehicles
- Three hybrid vehicles make the list, delivering impressive endurance and fuel cost savings
In addition to the overall greatest potential lifespan list, the comprehensive study also provides:
- Greatest potential lifespans lists for SUVs, trucks, minivans, sedans, hybrids, and electric cars
- Advice on how to identify and maintain a vehicle capable of delivering over 230,000 miles