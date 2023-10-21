BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — ‘The price of a cup of coffee’ is a term that has seen plenty of use in modern times — most often in regard to cheaply priced items, or when using it as a benchmark for the rising cost of living. The unusual thing about the term, however, is that its’ answer varies depending on almost every factor of the world at large: including prices, the coffee in question, and even the area one lives in. This, however, does beg the question: how much IS the price of a cup of coffee here in North Dakota, and how does that compare to other states throughout America?

In order to determine where the most and least expensive coffes lie in the US, sports betting site BetArizona gathered data on menus from over 50,000 coffee shops across all states (excluding alcoholic coffee beverages) using sites like Menuwithprice and Numbeo. When this data was pooled together, it was determined that North Dakota has, on average, one of the least costly cups in the nation — ranking 44th out of all 50 states.

Rank State Average Coffee Price (All Sizes) 41 Kentucky $2.25 42 Oklahoma $2.23 43 Indiana $2.21 44 Nebraska $2.19 45 North Dakota $2.15 46 West Virginia $2.09 47 Iowa $2.06 48 Arkansas $2.00 49 Mississippi $1.99 50 Alabama $1.88

According to the study, the average price of a cup of coffee (regardless of size) in North Dakota is approximately $2.15 — the sixth lowest price in the nation, and only around thirty cents higher than the cheapest coffee in the nation. In contrast to these low prices, states like Hawaii, California, New York, and Alaska report far higher prices than the national average of $2.51.

Rank State Average Coffee Price (All Sizes) 1 Hawaii $3.76 2 California $3.35 3 Washington $3.09 4 Alaska $2.91 5 Arizona $2.88 6 New York $2.87 7 Massachusetts $2.82 8 Connecticut $2.81 9 Nevada $2.78 10 New Jersey $2.77

To view the full study regarding the average coffee prices in America — including a series of detailed infographics — visit BetArizona’s website here.