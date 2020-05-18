Coffee is one of the most commonly consumed drinks in the world, but how much is too much?

Coffee is rich in antioxidants and when consumed in moderation, can be good for your health. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend no more than three to five cups a day or up to 400 milligrams of caffeine. Too much caffeine added sugars and cream can lead to obesity, osteoporosis and joint problems. We spoke to a nutrition expert who says balancing coffee with plenty of water helps with extra energy.

“I think it’s important to put that ahead of the coffee or have your water bottle next to your coffee and alternate back and forth,” said Katie Johnke, the Nutrition Services Coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

She says a five-minute walk around the block or doing jumping jacks can give you and extra boost to get through the day so you’re not consuming too much coffee or added sugars.