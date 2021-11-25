How routine practice of gratitude can boost your well-being

Reporter Kaylin McGlothen explores how routine practice of gratitude can benefit your well-being

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around giving thanks, but can routine practice of gratitude actually benefit our happiness?

Dr.Greg Hammer says gratitude is an essential part of happiness, and who doesn’t want to be happy?

“Let’s face it, all 7 billion of us on the planet simply want to be happy, so knowing the ingredients of happiness is important..” said Dr. Greg Hammer of Stanford University.

We tend to remember negative things but how can we incorporate gratitude into everyday life?

Using Dr. Hammer’s GAIN approach to happiness: Gratitude, Acceptance, Intention, and Non-judgment.

Greg says we can practice this approach on a daily basis.

“Things could always be significantly worse, so let’s be grateful for all the gifts and wonderful elements in life we have,” explained Hammer.

Residents at Touchmark Elder Care say there are many reasons to be grateful, and that have a grateful mindset just makes practical sense.

“It’s just much easier to live in a positive world than it is to live in negative-ness,” said Touchmark Resident Eunice Balzer.

Dr. Hammer suggests that being grateful could also be beneficial for your health.

“It brings us a smile, it brings us contentment, it brings us peace and happiness,” said Hammer.

I turned the camera on the people behind the magic of Good Day Dakota to see what they were grateful for this holiday season. Watch the video to hear what they had to say!

“I’m grateful for my family and our health but I’m Also the Good Day Dakota Crew,” -KX Reporter Kaylin McGlothen.