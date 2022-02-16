The North Dakota Department of Transportation oversees 8,624 miles of road across our state. They update an easy-to-read travel map for driving conditions across each mile maintained.

There are eight different districts across the state and each district is managed by their local needs.

When the roads are changed to snow or ice-covered, Brandon Beise, the Maintenance Operation Section Supervisor, explains that it takes a large workforce.

“Our operators have the capabilities with either phones or tablets. They are updating the roads. After they make a run, treat it if needed or not, when it’s safe to do so, they pull over, stop and update that road condition. So it’s the boots on the ground that are actually seeing what’s out there and reporting that back for the public,” says Beise.

Beise tells KX News that this process is near-instant. As soon as the driver enters the road condition, once it populates the server, it’s on this map for you to use.

The map is updated between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. unless the weather is dire in a specific location, then it’s updated overnight. For road closures and what’s, “No Travel Advised,” they’re often working with local law enforcement.

And just like with any information you send out to the public, messaging it everything, and not everyone agrees on the message.

Beise adds, “We get some bad phone calls that people don’t agree with some conditions that we have. So one person’s snow-covered road is another person’s icy road. Our operators are doing their best to give accurate information to what the public is expecting to see when they drive out there. Depending on what route they’re driving, they’re trying to make sure those road conditions are as accurate and up to date as possible, but if they have to drive so many miles, there might be a slight lag.”

Of the 350 plow trucks, a third of them have GPS trackers you can see on the map. Eight of those trucks have been named by the public in a contest.

You can see this travel map in real time along with the plow trucks and dozens of cameras across the state by checking out our KX Storm Team app. We know how important it is for you to know before you go, and that’s why you can also access the travel map through our website, KXNet.com.