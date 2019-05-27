How the Grounds Maintenance Department is making a difference in the community

It’s a department that’s rarely in the news like bigger governmental departments, but they cover a lot of ground. Kx News reporter Sonji Milburn tells us about the Grounds Maintenance Department in Mandan, and what it’s like to work in a cemetery every day.

Whether Chad Boehm is working above or below ground, he makes a difference in how the community looks.

“It’s different every day. I’m jumping from forestry to grounds maintenance to cemetery. Whatever they need the help that day is where I am usually at,” said Boehm.

Boehm is the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor for the city of Mandan and at Mandan Union Cemetery.

and like any other city official, he is on call 24-7.

“Some weeks I work 4-10’s, some weeks we are working Saturdays for burials. It depends, it is not really consistent,” said Boehm.

He’s been working for the city for 11 years and is one of the employees that work in the Grounds Maintenance Department.

“It’s a very small department but it’s very effective and very important department in the city. It would Be very interesting if public works did not exist for a week and see what would happen,” said Mitch Bitz, Mandan Public Works Director.

The department is made up of people who take care of cemetery grounds, municipal laws, trim trees and more. It’s a job that’s often overlooked but needed.

“The cemetery is very important to a lot of people. It is a very special place and I take a lot of pride in making sure it looks neat and kept clean to show respect for the people laid to rest,” said Boehm.

The department is so small that there are 3 full-time employees and 4 part-time seasonal employees in the city of Mandan.

There are at least 4500 headstones and 9770 burials in the cemetery.

As for Boehm, he takes pride in cleaning up the city, and wouldn’t trade it in for the world.

Memorial day is the busiest day of the year along with the Fourth of July, where workers will mow lawns and trim trees helping the public, and preparing for burials.