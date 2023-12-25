DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The holidays are a time when families get together for holiday parties and cheer, but through all that fun and excitement, you should always keep safety at the top of your mind. KX News spoke with Dickinson Police on several tips to remain safe throughout the season.

According to officers, Christmas is also known as the season of giving, but this holiday season, we still need to be careful of those with “taking” on the brain. Porch pirates are still a big problem in our state, and they are not going anywhere this Christmas and into the new year.

KX News spoke with Michael Hanel, lieutenant for the Dickinson Police Department, who says they receive a good number of complaints this time of year on those with sticky fingers.

“I think people are getting wiser about how they’re having their packages delivered, or they’ll have their neighbors look out for it. Just try to think outside the box to make sure they’re not a victim of a porch pirate,” said Lt. Hanel.



He also says to keep your eye on the weather conditions, especially if you’re going to be traveling.



“Potentially a winter storm, maybe not, but if that does happen be very aware of the rapidly changing road conditions,” explained Lt. Hanel.

Even in the city, roads can change very quickly. and in the midst of all the fun, he is reminding people to buckle up in case of any unexpected crashes.



“Seatbelts do save lives, so especially if you’re traveling this holiday season, make sure to buckle up on those long road trips, even in town. Just get to your destination safely,” said Lt. Hanel, “Also, if you happen to be going out for festivities, traveling with groups is always recommended. Keeping and monitoring your alcohol consumption is extremely important, and of course, if you had been drinking, do not drive. Get a ride. Have fun this season, but we want you to have fun and be safe at the same time.”



Also, make sure your cars are ready for the roads this season too.

Have warm blankets, hats and gloves inside the car, and make sure your tires, engine and oil are all in good shape.

Dickinson Police also recommends getting a good night sleep prior to hitting the road to avoid drowsy driving too. The shorter daylight hours do add to drowsy driving conditions.