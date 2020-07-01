How to tell if you’re suffering from a heat-related illness

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat is the number one killer out of all other weather-related fatalities over the last thirty years. That’s mostly because it’s often taken for granted and seen as a silent killer.

According to the mayo clinic, heat exhaustion can come from exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with high humidity, mixed with strenuous activity. It’s important to note that strenuous activity is different for everyone.

Oftentimes, heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke, which can be deadly. Here are a few symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. It should be noted that these aren’t always going to be the exact symptoms for everyone but they are the most common and should be taken seriously

Heat exhaustion signs: faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, pale or clammy skin, rapid and weak pulse, muscle cramps. Nausea and vomiting can also be signs of heat exhaustion.

If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, get indoors quickly to cool off, drink water and take a cool shower or use a cold compress to cool your body temperature down.

Heat stroke signs: Throbbing headache, no sweating since your body has exhausted its ability to sweat, red and hot skin that also may be dry, rapid and strong pulse, loss of consciousness. Many experiencing heat stroke symptoms could also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you or something you know is suffering from heat stroke symptoms, call 911 immediately.

According to the CDC, those at greatest risk are infants and children up to 4 years old. Anyone 65 years and older. Those who are overweight and also anyone who is ill or on certain medications.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are almost always preventable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss