How to tell if you’re suffering from a heat-related illness

Heat is the number one killer out of all other weather-related fatalities over the last thirty years. That’s mostly because it’s often taken for granted and seen as a silent killer.

According to the mayo clinic, heat exhaustion can come from exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with high humidity, mixed with strenuous activity. It’s important to note that strenuous activity is different for everyone.

Oftentimes, heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke, which can be deadly. Here are a few symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. It should be noted that these aren’t always going to be the exact symptoms for everyone but they are the most common and should be taken seriously

Heat exhaustion signs: faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, pale or clammy skin, rapid and weak pulse, muscle cramps. Nausea and vomiting can also be signs of heat exhaustion.

If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, get indoors quickly to cool off, drink water and take a cool shower or use a cold compress to cool your body temperature down.

Heat stroke signs: Throbbing headache, no sweating since your body has exhausted its ability to sweat, red and hot skin that also may be dry, rapid and strong pulse, loss of consciousness. Many experiencing heat stroke symptoms could also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you or something you know is suffering from heat stroke symptoms, call 911 immediately.

According to the CDC, those at greatest risk are infants and children up to 4 years old. Anyone 65 years and older. Those who are overweight and also anyone who is ill or on certain medications.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are almost always preventable.