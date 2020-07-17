How to tell who is a census worker

If you have yet to fill out your census, you will soon get a visitor at your door. But how can you be sure it is a certified census worker?

KX spoke with the North Dakota Census manager who says there are ways to tell who is and who isn’t official.

When someone comes to your door, they should have a North Dakota Census ID with their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

They will also be carrying a U.S. Census bureau bag and be wearing PPE.

Last but not least, they should only ask questions that are on the form.

“So I would be very concerned if an individual started asking about your bank accounts or what’s your Social Security Number. The Census Bureau will never ask what’s your Social Security Number or where your financial assets are located at or what’s your account numbers are,” shared Kevin Iverson, the Manager of North Dakota Census Office.

If you are suspicious, you can contact your regional census center and speak to a representative at 972-510-1800.