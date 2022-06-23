Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn have aligned and we have the perfect view from earth. It’s actually visible most mornings through June but the best viewing is this Friday morning (6/24/22).

You can see this planet parade without a telescope but using one is suggested. You’ll wanna look to the SE sky. That’s where you’ll see Mercury just above the horizon. The other planets will follow to the northeast of each other. The dimmest will be Mercury with the next planet, Venus, being the brightest. The highest in the sky will be Saturn.

This Friday morning you’ll also see the waning crescent moon positioned between Venus and Mars. By Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower with a slight breeze from the NW and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

If you miss this planet parade, mark your calendars for September 8th of 2040. According to NASA, that’s when we’ll see five planets aligned again. So let’s grab those cameras and make this one count!