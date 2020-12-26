Huff Hills in Mandan opens slopes

Huff Hills is now open in Mandan, and Noah Walth plans to hit the slopes every weekend.

“Spending time with the boys, you know, just always on the go. The adrenaline pumping, it’s just awesome,” Walth said.

He’s not the only one excited about opening day. Mountain Operations Manager Andrew Beck says warm weather and little snow delayed the start of the season by about a month.

“When you look at the last 7 to 10 days of weather history, there’s a 46-degree day in there. So to have within the last 10 days almost 50 degrees, to be able to turn around and open is pretty awesome,” Beck said.

The pandemic has prompted some changes, too. Face coverings are required indoors, rental equipment is thoroughly sanitized and there’s more outdoor seating.

“We also have a new yurt for people to spread out a little bit when they’re seating and to use that for different events,” Beck said.

Huff Hills offers skiing and snowboarding, plus a race team, which sisters Maddie and Ella Kringstad compete on.

“It’s something that me and Maddie have committed to and that’s all. We love it,” the Kringstads said.

With few skiing options in the state, season pass holders like Connor Russell come back to the Mandan slopes year after year.

“I’ve been a season pass holder for I’d say eight or nine years. I just picked up skiing when I was younger and just fell in love with it,” Russell said.

Huff Hills has been operating since 1993, and is one of just four places to ski in North Dakota. The ski area is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, and after that, on weekends.