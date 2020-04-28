Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Human remains found in Trollwood Park in Fargo

News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

WDAY News is following a developing story about human remains being found at Trollwood Park in North Fargo.

Authorities say a passerby found what appeared to be human bones Monday night.

It appears the bones could have been in the park for what police say is an “extended period of time.”

Crews taped off the area Monday night, and continued their investigation Tuesday morning.

“Investigators returned back to the scene after it was secured all night by patrol officers in order to have adequate lighting to process the scene,” said Fargo Police PIO Jessica Shindledecker.

Crews were at the scene using drones to survey the area as well as equipment that recreates the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"

Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash"

Mckenzie County Response Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mckenzie County Response Team"

Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Fishing Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Signs"

Text Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Text Scams"

Legislative Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Studies"

Severe Storms & Wildfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Storms & Wildfires"

DVCC Resources

Thumbnail for the video titled "DVCC Resources"

MSU Admissions

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Admissions"

Ding Dong Ditch Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ding Dong Ditch Game"

Velva Teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Teachers"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge