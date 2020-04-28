Human remains found in Trollwood Park in Fargo

WDAY News is following a developing story about human remains being found at Trollwood Park in North Fargo.

Authorities say a passerby found what appeared to be human bones Monday night.

It appears the bones could have been in the park for what police say is an “extended period of time.”

Crews taped off the area Monday night, and continued their investigation Tuesday morning.

“Investigators returned back to the scene after it was secured all night by patrol officers in order to have adequate lighting to process the scene,” said Fargo Police PIO Jessica Shindledecker.

Crews were at the scene using drones to survey the area as well as equipment that recreates the scene.