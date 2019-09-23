I-29 and US 52 sections of highway opened, ND 200 remains closed due to flooding

ND 200 near Hurdsfield remains closed due to flooding, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

ND 200 is closed to US 52 Junction, approximately 15 miles, from mile marker 254 to 268. Motorists will need to use alternate routes.

I-29 near Grand Forks and sections of US 52 near Fessenden and Sykeston have reopened.

Motorists are advised to check road conditions before travel due to flowing water levels changing in some areas throughout the weekend.

