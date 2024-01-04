BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Ian Cramer is now facing additional charges from Burleigh County which include, Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Reckless Endangerment.

According to the affidavit, Cramer stole his mother’s car and rammed the bay doors open at the hospital when he drove off. It is estimated that it will cost about $12,000 to fix the doors.

Cramer is also facing multiple drug charges after investigators say he had meth and cocaine in his possession at the time of the accident. He is also charged with a felony for Resisting Arrest. And is being charged with Homicide While Fleeing a Police Officer after he refused to halt his vehicle and collided with Deputy Paul Martin’s patrol vehicle, causing his death.