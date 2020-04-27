Identity released in Minot shooting death; investigation ongoing

The Minot Police Department has announced the name of the man who they say was shot and killed after apparently entering another man’s home early Saturday morning.

Police say 39-year-old Christopher Lee Reader of Minot was found dead inside a northwest Minot home just after 1:45 AM Saturday.

Authorities said in their initial report that they received a call from a man who said he had shot a stranger who “entered his home and threatened him.”

When police arrived, Reader had already died.

Police said Monday morning that the incident is actively being investigated, and released no further details.