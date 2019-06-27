Important Dehumidifier Recall

We have an important recall to pass along to you. One North Dakota family was watching TV when they recognized the dehumidifier that was recalled looked like theirs.

It was purchased in 2011, after the flood, from Menard’s. They’ve been hearing it pop and crack for the last few weeks and didn’t want to take any chances. They have advice for people who are unsure if theirs is one of the ones that has been recalled.

“If you hear popping and cracking, or if it’s sounding funny, unplug it. Don’t even just shut it off. Just unplug it because it is a fire hazard and not worth it,” said Marie Carlson, the homeowner.

For a list of recalled units, click here.