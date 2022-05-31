‘Imposter Syndrome’ is usually defined as an individual experiencing the feeling of not belonging in their workplace due to a lack of confidence or ability. Even if there is no basis for these concerns, the situation of feeling unqualified for one’s career can happen to anyone- from lawyers to bankers.

A recent study performed by customer support group, Moneypenny, surveyed 2000 employed individuals across the United States, in all different professions regarding the topic of Imposter Syndrome. Its findings report that 32% of surveyed Americans suffer from the condition in the work place.

Age of Employee 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ % Who have Imposter Syndrome 46% 40% 31% 18% 19% 8%

The study also took the gender of the employees into consideration, and noted that the condition was more prevalent in women. 35% of women surveyed admitting to struggling with Imposter Syndrome compared to 30% of men. Adding onto the difference, 14% of women in the study stated they didn’t feel confident in the workplace as opposed to men at 11%.

The differences can also be significant when you apply the survey to other states. Some of the states where there are more cases of Imposter Syndrome include Illinois, Idaho and Nebraska. The state with the most cases is Florida, where 31% of people surveyed said they did not feel fully confident at work.

The type of job is also a major contributing factor, with careers in public service often showcasing higher rates of Imposter Syndrome.

Profession Surveyed % With Imposter Syndrome Charity and Volunteer Work 70% Law 66% Science and Pharmaceuticals 57% Creative Arts and Design 53% Environmental and Agriculture 50%

“We wanted to conduct this research to get an insight into how confident workers in the U.S. are feeling at the moment,” said Eric Schurke, Moneypenny’s North America Branch CEO. “Given the changing working world and the introduction of more flexible working options, it’s interesting to see that 30% of people are suffering from imposter syndrome, which could be a result of the pandemic as people aren’t seeing colleagues as much.”