Improper insulation of your home can lead to costly repairs

Improper insulation of your attic can lead to what is called ice damming. This happens when warm air in the attic melts the snow on your roof.

That water then begins to run down toward the edge of the roof and can seep under shingles.

This can cause a great deal of damage, as the water can refreeze and break off shingles or cause leaks in your attic.

Gene LaDoucer, the spokesman for AAA, says there are some warning signs that your roof may soon start to leak.

He says, “If you see icicles growing off the side of your home, that’s an indication that you have a problem. Icicles should not be growing off the side of your home.”

These can make for some expensive repairs, so as we head toward the end of what was a pretty dry winter, be prepared in the event of some late winter snowfall.