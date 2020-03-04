Improvements Coming to Theodore Roosevelt National Park

MEDORA — Improvements are coming to Theodore Roosevelt National Park this year, all in the hopes of making your experience even better.

Park officials said they will soon begin work on the Peaceful Valley Ranch portion of the park, which dates back to when President Theodore Roosevelt was in the area as a cattle rancher.

The park will use recreational fee funds from the federal government to pay for the project, which includes stabilizing all the buildings and modernizing them for use by school groups and other functions at the park.

The buildings have sat vacant since 2015 when they were deemed to be in need of too much repair to remain functional. We spoke with Park officials about all the excitement surrounding the work.

“It’s going to be a phenomenal restoration for the park, and I think visitors will really enjoy the fact that we have restored this historic area for them to enjoy and to experience that little bit of a feeling that Theodore Roosevelt might have had coming into the area, ” said Park Superintendant Wendy Ross.

The $5 million project is expected to be done by the Fall of next year.