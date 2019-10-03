Improvements On The Way For 911 System

BISMARCK — Upgrades are planned to modernize North Dakota’s outdated 911 services.

The news comes after the state was awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million to go towards upgrading the system to the next generations of 911 capabilities.

The funds will be used in the next phase of upgrade enhancements to the Next Generation 911 system, which will help those in need and call takers coordinate a better response.

KX News spoke with the manager of the upgrades who tells us for years it’s been frustrating to have a company like Uber know exactly where you are at any given second but 911 can’t.

Now, they’re hoping to change that.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to modernize the network, build a better connection between the PSAP, the public safety answering point, and the public so that those kind of exchanges can be possible. So we’re able to share texts, were able to share videos and pictures. So we’re building a core foundation for 911 in North Dakota,” said Jason Horning, the Next Generation 911 program manager.

He said they hope to begin modernizing locations all across the state in the next six months and be finished by March of 2022.