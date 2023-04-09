BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Easter Sunday, and while the Bunny may have left its eggs across the country this week, there are still plenty of other major events sweeping North Dakota not related to the holiday. Between new bills in the State Legislature, police investigations, and fatal crashes, it’s been another busy week for the state. Here are the twelve stories that were the most popular on KX News’s website over the last seven days!

#1: North Dakota Senate passes transgender bathroom bill

Over the previous week, North Dakota lawmakers voted on a series of transgender bills. The first of these, House Bill 1522, prohibits students from using a bathroom different from the one associated with their biological sex, and would require a parent’s approval for a transgender student to use a separate bathroom. The bill also notes that a school or teacher may not write or enforce a policy that requires or stops a person from using a student’s preferred gender pronouns.

#2: Transgender sports bills in North Dakota pass by wide margins

Another set of bills related to transgender individuals also passed this week — House Bill 1489, which says college sports teams at ND’s public universities may not be open to athletes who are born as men, and House Bill 1249, which applies these same restrictions to high school teams. Both bills passed, and state that if an athlete is harmed by an incident in which the policies are violated, a civil lawsuit can be filed.

#3: Williston 12 and 13-year-olds killed in rollover in Ward County

Two Williston teenagers (12 and 13-year-old girls) were pronounced dead after ejecting from the vehicle they were in late on Monday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle (which was being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Williston) was traveling westbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 115 when they lost control of the vehicle due to the ice on the road. The vehicle then entered the median and overturned, ejecting the driver and the two teenage girls. who were both pronounced dead on the scene.

#4: 15 and 17-year-olds killed in collision with train

On April 3rd, according to the NDHP, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old boy and carrying two other boys (15 and 17) failed to yield at a marked crossing located at 57th Street Northwest near Springbrook. As a result, the vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train en route to Stanley, The driver was found in critical condition and transferred to Minot Trinity Hospital for injury care, while both passengers were pronounced dead at Williston CHI as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Charges against the pickup’s driver are now pending.

#5: Williston area grieves the loss of four students

Following the events of the crashes mentioned earlier, the City of Williston and the Williston Police Department have released a joint statement regarding the tragic traffic accidents. Currently, the city has mobilized its crisis support teams to aid students and staff affected by the events of the week, and asks that everyone keep all of those affected in their thoughts and prayers as they process the crisis.

#6: Police: Armed individual at North Bismarck Walmart

On April 4, Bismarck Police investigated a possibly armed individual spotted at the North Bismarck Walmart. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man making threatening statements, and were eventually able to negotiate him out of the car and get help. The man in question was transferred to Burleigh-Morton Detention Center for holdover for ND Parole and Probation.

#7: ND nurse identified in FBI investigation, faked credentials, bought diploma

An FBI operation, known as Operation Nightingale, has revealed that Dorothy Commings, who worked at PAM Rehabilitation Hospital, took part in a scheme that provided her and others with thousands of fake nursing diplomas and transcripts. Federal authorities say that the leaders of these schemes — who sold the false diplomas for $15,000 a piece — are tied to three now-defunct Florida nursing schools.

#8: Someone You Should Know: The Stecklers

Paxtyn and Zach Steckler first fell in love in Kindergarten, and have been married for six years — but tragedy struck when their son Maximillian died shortly after birth. To honor him and inspire other families struggling with the same situation, the family created Max’s Mission, an organization that provides boxes filled with comfort items and resources for those who have lost a child. Learn more about the Stecklers, their story, and their goals in this edition of Someone You Should Know.

#9: Study: North Dakotans fear cancer, but not enough to prevent it

To many, the possibility of getting cancer is a frightening one — yet when we are presented with ways to reduce the chances of developing it, a good portion of individuals would rather face the increased risk than change their habits.

#10: 6-year-old Watford City boy killed in pedestrian crash

A 6-year-old Watford City boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle by a 19-year-old driving in an apartment complex parking lot Saturday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Watford City man was traveling in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Watford City when he came around a section of garages and hit the 6-year-old. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

#11: Oil Frack Fire lights up McKenzie County

On Saturday afternoon, a large fire was reported at an oil frack just north of New Town in rural McKenzie County. and continued to be monitored throughout the night. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#12: GAMING: What is a video game ‘Easter Egg’?

It wouldn’t be an Easter article without talking about something related to the holiday — and while game ‘Easter Eggs’ typically aren’t the candy-filled plastic ones we know, they’re still beloved by players. This week’s gaming column delves into the history of secrets in video games, as well as provides a few examples of some of our favorites, and even features a seasonal surprise at the end.

