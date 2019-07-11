Inching Toward The Goal

With the State Fair barely a week away, the Pioneer Village is busy getting settled into its new home.

The historical site used to sit on part of the fairgrounds.

But all of the structures have been moved to a new location just outside of Burlington, just west of Minot.

Today, the Ward County Historical Society received a ten thousand dollar donation from Farm Credit Services to help in the effort to relocate Pioneer Village.

The head of the society says the group is trying to raise two million dollars to set up the new site and add a modern visitor center.

He says, for now, they’re just getting by.

(David Leite, Ward Co. Historical Society President) “We’re meeting our bills and that’s about it. There’s quite a bit of cost in moving the buildings and now getting utilities in and such will pretty much eat everything up that we got from the state and some of these other donations.”

The state of North Dakota and state fair pitched in $250,000 toward the move.

The remainder of the two million will have to come from private donations such as the one received today.