Incident prompts change on ‘disruptive clothing policy’ at Bismarck Public Schools

News

Bismarck Public Schools have recently re-evaluated one of their existing policies regarding disruptive clothing.

Earlier this week, reports of an incident surfaced at Bismarck Public Schools of a student wearing a shirt with a Confederate flag on it.

No specific details have been released, but this was said to have disrupted the learning environment.
BPS Superintendent, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, says it’s about balance and making their rules clearer to everyone.

“Bismarck Schools will do all that we possibly can to protect free speech, but yet create an environment that’s safe for all children. I think that’s the expectation that parents have when they send their kids to school. That they’ll be safe and they’re safe from things that will disrupt a child’s ability to learn,” Hornbacher said.

The policy now prohibits clothing that could be taken as intolerant, hateful or hostile.

