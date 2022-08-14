In the United States, among heterosexual women aged 15 to 49 years with no prior births, 19% are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying, which is also known as infertility.

The CDC sites our state has a 67.4 % fertility rate, in women ages 15 to 44.

According to the CDC, infertility is defined as not being able to get pregnant after one year or longer of unprotected sex.

This is not just a problem among women.

Both men and women contribute to infertility.

Those who struggle with infertility are not alone here in our community.

They can share their situation and gain support from others who have had similar experiences.

Bismarck General Infertility Support Group is an informal opportunity for women and men experiencing infertility to connect with one another.

The group will gather tomorrow, August 15 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Group moderators are volunteers and are not mental health professionals.

Attendance is free.

For more information on infertility and this support group visit :

https://www.nichd.nih.gov/health/topics/infertility

https://resolve.org/event/nd-bismarck-general-infertility-support-group/2022-08-15/