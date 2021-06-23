Initiated petition to recall Burgum, Sanford approved for circulation

An initiated petition to recall Governor Doug Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford has been approved to circulate in North Dakota for signatures.

The Secretary of State’s office today said the petition form and format meet the requirements of state law, meaning the sponsoring committee can now go and try to get enough signatures to put the petition on the ballot.

The petition states, “We, the undersigned, being qualified electors request that Douglas Burgum the Governor of North Dakota and Brent Sanford the Lt. Governor of North Dakota be recalled for the reasons of contempt of the voters and negligence in/of office.”

The petition does not offer any details or examples of “contempt of the voters” or “negligence in/of office.”

The petition needs 89,464 signatures to get on the ballot.

The sponsoring committee members are Michael C. Coachman, Larimore; Joel Hylden, Park River; Terry Kemmet, Tappen; Michelle Lynn Biegler, Steele; and Joddie R. Samuelson, Steele.

Coachman ran for governor in 2020 and received 10 percent of the vote in the Republican primary.

He was also a candidate for secretary of state in 2018 and lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016.