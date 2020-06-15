Insect damaging crops in western North Dakota

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

As if there isn’t enough going on in the farm world right now, another problem is spreading.

Pea Leaf Weevils have been discovered in parts of Western North Dakota, with the main hot spot being in Beach. The weevil predominately targets pulse plants like peas and beans. To detect the brown and yellow insect in your crops, the NDSU extension service says to check for crescent shaped bite marks on the leaves.

“The adult ends up eating part of the plant which again that will regrow or you know wont diminish the plant as much however the larvae will feed off of the nitrogen fixing nodule that are on the roots. And then that can do a number of different things which is probably the most important for this year is it can set that plant back to where your production is obviously going to be diminished,” said Ag and Natural Resource Agent Tyler Kralicek.

Kralicek says the best way to prevent Pea Leaf Weevils is to apply pesticides as early as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"

COVID-19 Update 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-14"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge