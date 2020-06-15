Insect damaging crops in western North Dakota

As if there isn’t enough going on in the farm world right now, another problem is spreading.

Pea Leaf Weevils have been discovered in parts of Western North Dakota, with the main hot spot being in Beach. The weevil predominately targets pulse plants like peas and beans. To detect the brown and yellow insect in your crops, the NDSU extension service says to check for crescent shaped bite marks on the leaves.

“The adult ends up eating part of the plant which again that will regrow or you know wont diminish the plant as much however the larvae will feed off of the nitrogen fixing nodule that are on the roots. And then that can do a number of different things which is probably the most important for this year is it can set that plant back to where your production is obviously going to be diminished,” said Ag and Natural Resource Agent Tyler Kralicek.

Kralicek says the best way to prevent Pea Leaf Weevils is to apply pesticides as early as possible.