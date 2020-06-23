Installation of storm sewers in SW Minot

People soon won’t have access to a major intersection in Minot due to construction.

Work to complete the installation of storm sewers will continue at the 10th Street and 28th Avenue Southwest intersection, as well as the 7th Street Southwest and 31st Avenue Southwest intersections.

The assistant city engineer says the area has been known to flood in past.

“There are some pretty major drainage issues in that area. We will reconstruct the entire street. It’s in very poor condition right now, it’s actually getting very difficult to drive through there,” said Emily Huettl, assistant city engineer.

The project is expected to be done by the end of this summer. CLICK HERE, for updates from the city.