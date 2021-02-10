Insulin affordability bill now applies only to state employees

Danelle Johnson initially supported a bill to make insulin costs more affordable for her daughter Danika and other children with Type 1 diabetes, but the text has changed significantly since it was first introduced.

“I’m very disappointed and heartbroken, obviously for the people that I know that fight to survive,” Johnson said.

Now, the bill applies only to state employees.

“As you can see, we changed quite a bit with this bill, as you can see with the colors and cross-outs and so forth,” Sen. Howard Anderson said.

One of the biggest selling points of the bill was that it would cap monthly insulin copays at $25 for those insured with a North Dakota-based company. The new bill now does that only for those within the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, which is something bill sponsor Dick Dever says he tried to avoid in the first version.

“We had excluded that in the bill because we can do that. Part of the reason we did that is because the insurance company can go back and calculate the cost based on the last two years spent on insulin and say what would that have cost if the bill had been in place,” Dever said.

Senate Human Services Committee Chair Judy Lee says the PERS requirement is meant to test the impact before lawmakers could discuss whether to require it for other payers, too.

Danelle says she still supports the bill and remains optimistic that if it crosses to the House it could be amended further.

“I absolutely value life for everyone, so I support the bill if it’s going to help even just the state employees. I know that sounds like I’m settling, but I’m not, I’m saving someone’s life,” Johnson said.

The bill has been re-referred to the Appropriations Committee, which isn’t expected to make any policy changes on it.