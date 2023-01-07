NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state, about 51,000 people in North Dakota, or just under 9% of the adult population, have been diagnosed with diabetes.

And about 15,000 more North Dakotans have no idea they have diabetes.

But that’s not all, in recent months, there has been an increase in insulin prices thanks to a nationwide shortage.

According to a report by Market Realist, the shortage was brought about by a number of reasons. First, the development of pharmacy drugs and complex medical devices have slowed down because of a lack of raw ingredients and the materials to make them.

It’s all part of the supply chain crisis that has been a problem since June, and it’s not going away, especially when it comes to medicine.

“I think the biggest issue right now for diabetics, who are on injectables, is making sure that you have a steady supply of medication,” said Clarence Sullivan from The Pharmacy Shop.

Doctors are reminding patients to keep up with their prescriptions and make sure they go to the doctor’s well ahead of time to refill their prescription.