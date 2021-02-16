Intentional power outage in the Capital City

Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

Update:

The power has been restored to most of the locations that experienced the outage for just over an hour.



Original:

Capital Electric Cooperative has reported an intentional power outage in the Bismarck area.



It is not known at this time how long this outage will last.



It is stated this outage was intentional in order to shed load on Western Area Power Administration’s transmission system. Load shedding is performed to prevent the failure of an entire system when the demand for power strains the system.



KX News will keep you up-to-date as new information becomes available.