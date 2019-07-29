Interest In Hemp Farming Growing

Zeeland – As you drive along any North Dakota road, you’re sure to see many types of crops lining those roads. But as KX News found out, a new type of crop is gaining traction across the state.

Hemp is not only legal to grow in North Dakota it’s technically legal to grow everywhere following the passage of the 2018 farm bill that removed Hemp as a controlled drug.

And before you ask, no you can’t get high from Hemp like you can from its Marijuana cousin.

Right now, North Dakota has 64 licensed hemp growers that are expected to plant around 4,000 acres of hemp statewide.

Two of those acres sit in Zeeland on the property of Henry Dockter, he started growing it after hearing of the health benefits.

“Somebody told me about CBD and we were just visiting with them about how it makes you feel better and stuff, then after we were visiting we got to talking about growing hemp being that in South Dakota you couldn’t grow it,” said Dockter.

Dockter was severely burned over 30 years ago currently uses CBD oil to treat some of his breathing issues but tells me those fears were quick put to rest.

“I’m on medication, and that’s helped me a lot and I was worried about CBD because I have a CDL license, but it’s all-natural, people have been tested and I just feel so much better, so comfortable” said Dockter.

Those who want to grow Hemp have to go through the Agriculture Commissioner’s office first, and commissioner Dog Goehring tells KX News, don’t think you can grow hundreds of acres of Hemp like you can corn.

“People talking about wanting to do a hundred acres, and they want to be a CBD producer, right now it looks more realistic if you were going to do an acre of CBD you’re gonna be busy all summer on that one acre,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

He adds that’s because you can’t hold the seed indefinitely because after 18 months or so the oil in the seed will go rancid.

Also, the department got around 70 people at a recent informational meeting about growing hemp, the interest was so strong, additional meetings are expected to be planned.

The Agriculture Department says they also expect more farmers to explore growing hemp after changing the fee from $25 per acre to a flat fee of $350 max.