Interesting products you’ll find at Norsk Høstfest

KX headed out to the second day of Norsk Høstfest to find interesting, odd, quirky or one-of-a-kind products you’ll see among many products in the two days left of Høstfest.

  • Handmade, juniper wood boxes, coasters, light switch covers, wall art and pot coasters from Grene’s Favorite Things’ booth. The owner said when using the pot coasters, the smell of juniper will fill the room from the heat coming off of the pots.
  • Handcarved spoons and bowls from Vevang MPLS. The owner will make your product right in front of you. He also sells ones he’s already created and said that if they are hand washed, they’ll last a lifetime.
  • Handmade nature masks made from wool using earth colors, “…from our sheep to you…” The owner said this idea came to her during a cold February after reading a novel. Her store is called North Dakota Wooly Girls.
  • The “wonderfully fantastic, gigantic” coloring wall, right at the entrance of Høstfest.
  • The Hardanger Fiddles from Norway. It’s very similar to a violin, except has eight or nine strings. They’ll even play for you!

