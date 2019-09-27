Interior secretary scheduled 2-day visit to North Dakota

David Bernhardt

FILE – In this July 16, 2019 file photo interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 30 retired executives from the Bureau of Land Management, which Bernhardt oversees, wrote him a letter saying that moving the bureau headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, and dispersing managers across 11 Western states could lead to worse stewardship of public lands. The department announced the move in July, saying it would lead to better decisions and save money, but some retired federal employees dispute that. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is coming to North Dakota next week to discuss efforts to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and talk with landowners about property rights.

Bernhardt is scheduled to hold a round table discussion on Wednesday in Hope about easements for waterfowl production areas. North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer has criticized the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for what he calls “ambiguous threats of legal action, unclear boundary delineation, antiquated records management, and a nonexistent appeals process.”

Bernhardt plans to tour the Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Thursday. State leaders say the park has maintenance issues that need to be addressed to support the library.

