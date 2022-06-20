The International Music Camp recently received a $10,000 grant from a North Dakota trust program.

This new grant comes from the John and Elaine Andrist Trust, which offers to fund businesses and projects in the Crosby, Divide County, and Western North Dakota areas.

The International Music Camp was founded in 1956, and in addition to its tours and performances, offers cultural and music camps to students throughout the world. These funds will be used to assist the camp in paying the salaries and travel fees for instructors.

“We are proud to have the support of organizations like the Andrist Charitable Trust,” said Camp Director Christine Baumann in a press release. “This gift will allow us to ensure that North Dakota campers are able to work with some of the finest art educators in North America in their week or more at the International Music Camp.”

For more information about the grant, please contact the John and Elaine Andrist Trust or the International Music Camp through their websites.