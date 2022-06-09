The International Music Camp has officially unveiled the schedule for its 2022 Festival of Arts concert series, taking place at the International Peace Garden.

This year’s lineup takes place over Friday nights in June and July, with the first show this week on June 10th. Here’s the list of scheduled shows and featured performers for the 2022 summer season:

June 10: The season begins with a performance from the fiddle duet Kasey & Evie (Kasey Moore and Evie Andrus), who both hail from East Tennessee and boast over 40 years of combined musical experience. Admission to the Friday concert is $10, or free to participants of the Old Time Fiddle Workshops, and begins at 7:00 p.m CST.

June 24: The 188th Army Band, which promotes instilling the will to fight and support our country through music, will perform. Founded in 1887 and based in Fargo, the band has served North Dakota’s citizens and soldiers and has been called to provide inspiration in the Mexican Border War and both World Wars.

July 1: The International Brass Quintet will be performing a recital at the Burdick Center for the Performing Arts. The IMC’s own quintet will be performing renditions of all types of brass music, including Jazz and Baroque, and are active teaching members of the camp as well as touring performers.

July 8: The Old Fashioned Band Concert and Ice Cream Social will be taking place at the Masonic Auditorium. Guests will be able to enjoy ice cream (courtesy of Pride Dairies of Bottineau) while listening to music from the International Music Camp’s staff and faculty band.

July 15: Del Barber, a Canadian folk legend with nominations for JUNO Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards, and Canadian Folk Music Awards will be performing. Del has published five critically acclaimed albums over his career- with his newest album, ‘Easy Keeper’, being recorded in a cabin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 22: This week features an evening of Jazz music hosted by the International Music Camp’s Jazz Faculty, showcasing combos, vocals, solos, and bands all night long.

July 29-30: The final week of the Festival of Arts series will draw to a close with two performances from miniature ensemble Duo Cantabile, featuring cellist Simona Barbu and pianist Nariaki Sugiura. Duo Cantabile has traveled and performed around the world, and previously participated in performance series in North Dakota, Indiana, and Ohio.

Aside from the June 10th performance, all concerts will begin at 8 p.m. on their respective nights and are free to anyone interested in attending. For more information, please message the IMC’s email address, or call 701-263-4211.