They say that well-behaved women rarely make history. Today we celebrate the girls who follow in their footsteps.

Welcome to March 8th on the National Day Calendar. Women like Marie Curie and Rosa Parks not only made history, they changed the world. Today, their footsteps are followed by some younger women who did not wait to grow up before making their mark.

Take Alexandra Scott, who was diagnosed with cancer before her first birthday. By the age of 4, Alexandra set up a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for childhood cancer research. Others followed her example and by the time of her passing in 2004, over one million dollars were raised for the cause.

As a young girl, Malala created a blog detailing her life under Pakistani Taliban rule. She was later shot by the Taliban for her promotion of human rights. This survivor made history at just 15 years of age when she won the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism.

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate with Malala’s wish to let every girl know her voice can change the world.

See all the national days you can celebrate for March 8th.