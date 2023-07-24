Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach in the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Gaza City, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

As a heat wave grips parts of the world, Associated Press photographer Fatima Shbair captured Palestinians enjoying a day at the beach on the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City. A boy is tossed in the air as a camel is walked on the beach.

Additional evacuations were needed as fires raged Monday on the Greek island of Rhodes and tore past defenses, fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves.

Over the weekend, several people were missing after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.

Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

— The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who who owed $51 on her electricity bill, Associated Press writer Anita Snow reports.

— Greta Thunberg, who inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change, appeared in court Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

—Officials say landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic. Authorities say the death toll from weather-related incidents since June 24 has risen to 133 across the country.

—Some activists are sounding an alarm over the environmental impacts of the wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande causing changes to the landscape.

—Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood.

QUOTABLE:

“Nobody should be dying because of a job they have,” United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said while talking about premature deaths of thousands from pneumoconiosis, or “ black lung.”

