MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Bonnie moved roughly parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain but causing little damage.

Forecasters said they expected the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moved generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico.

Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered 155 miles (250 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).