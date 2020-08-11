Bindi Irwin is pregnant with her first child with new husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together. They called the baby their “Wildlife Warrior” and said they are due next year.

Irwin, the daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The wildlife activist posted a photo of her and Powell holding a baby zookeeper shirt from the Australia Zoo, which was founded by her grandparents and is still run by the Irwin family.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” Irwin wrote.

Irwin is still early on in her pregnancy, but said she could not wait to share the news.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” she wrote. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

The 22-year-old asked her followers to leave their “best advice” and send “good vibes & prayers” to the baby.

“Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life,” Powell said on his Instagram. “I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Irwin’s brother, Robert Irwin, shared a similar picture, also featuring himself and their mother, Terri.

“The most exciting news ever! I am so happy for Bindi and Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!! It’s such a happy time for our family — I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!”

“Baby Wildlife Warrior” will be Irwin and Powell’s first child together. The pair tied the knot five months ago in an impromptu wedding at the Australia Zoo, as coronavirus lockdowns ramped up.