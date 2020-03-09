Celebrate the Women in Your Life

International

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Today marks “International Women’s Day”, and there are still a couple of hours left, so pay a little extra love and attention to the ladies in your life!

International Women’s Day is celebrated in countries all around the world each year on March 8th. This year’s theme is “each for equal.”

The International Women’s Organization says the message is simple — each and every one of us can choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women’s achievements. By doing all of that, you are helping to create a gender-equal world.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century. The first international women’s gathering took place in 1911.

