Drone captures thousands of turtles nesting

Amazing drone footage on the edge of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef!

You are looking at 64,000 green turtles heading inland to lay their eggs! Scientists from Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science captures the footage using a drone at the world’s largest green turtle rookery at Raine Island.

Green turtles are found mostly in tropical and subtropical waters. They migrate long distances between feeding grounds and the beaches where they emerged as hatchlings, some 35 years after they were born.

Green turtles are endangered and are under threat due to hunting, overharvesting of their eggs, loss of beach nesting sites and becoming trapped in fishing apparatus.

According to the worldwildlife.org, green turtles can weigh up to 400 pounds.