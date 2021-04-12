Japan to start Fukushima water release to sea in 2 years

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2014, file photo, a Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems during a press tour at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Japan’s economy and industry ministry has proposed gradually releasing or allowing to evaporate massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The proposal made Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, to a body of experts is the first time the ministry has narrowed down the options available to just releasing the water. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government said Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment.

The decision, long speculated but delayed for years due to safety concerns and protests, came Tuesday at a meeting of Cabinet ministers who endorsed the release as the best option.

The water has been accumulated and stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since its 2011 meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says its storage capacity will be full in the fall of 2022.