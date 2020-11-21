Pope: Involve poor people in planning post-pandemic economy

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis puts on his face mask as he attends an inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Pope Francis’ decision to forego wearing a face mask has been noticed, with some concern, by the commission of Vatican experts he appointed to help chart the Catholic Church’s path through the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath. The Rev. Augusto Zampini, one of the key members of the pope’s COVID-19 commission, acknowledged Tuesday that at age 83 and with part of his lung removed, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has urged young economists, entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote post-pandemic development models that involve the poor. Francis said in a videotaped message for a forum of young people in Italy on Saturday that the worst reaction once the coronavirus pandemic ends would be to “fall even more deeply into feverish consumerism and forms of selfish self-protection.” Instead, the pope advised inviting the poor to participate in discussions about creating a “different economic narrative” he thinks is urgently needed and goes beyond welfare. During the pandemic, Francis has decried that the people on society’s margins have been among those suffering the most.

