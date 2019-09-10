Rocket blast at US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A plume of smoke rises near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. A blast was heard shortly after midnight on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A rocket exploded at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.

A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul shortly after midnight and sirens could be heard. Inside the embassy, employees heard this message over the loudspeaker: “An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound.”

About an hour later the all-clear was given, with no injuries reported.

There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials or those with the NATO mission, which is also nearby.

It was the first major attack in the Afghan capital since President Donald Trump abruptly called off U.S.-Taliban talks over the weekend, on the brink of an apparent deal to end America’s longest war.

Two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul last week, killing several civilians and two members of the NATO mission. Trump has cited the death of a U.S. service member in one of those blasts as the reason why he now calls the U.S.-Taliban talks “dead.”

The 9/11 anniversary is a sensitive day in Afghanistan’s capital and one on which attacks have occurred. A U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attack toppled the Taliban, who had harbored Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader and attacks mastermind.

In the nearly 18 years of fighting since then, the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan soared to 100,000 and dropped dramatically after bin Laden was killed in neighboring Pakistan in 2011.

Now about 14,000 U.S. troops remain and Trump has called it “ridiculous” that they are still in Afghanistan after so long and so many billions of dollars spent.

It is not clear whether the U.S.-Taliban talks will resume.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CHI Growing Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Growing Williston"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Business 101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business 101"

Promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promotion"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss