Rooster with knife kills India owner during banned cockfight

In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, people watch a cock fight during the Jonbeel festival in Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India. A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India.

The incident has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week.

The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen of people involved in organizing the cockfight.

